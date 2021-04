Earthcare Books, Kolkata

Tucked down a little lane in the Park Street neighborhood, Earthcare attracts your attention with a display of books outside the shop. Owner Vinita Mansata stocks an eclectic mix of Indian and foreign authors, with an emphasis on environmental and social-justice topics. A café next door serves tea and snacks.10 Middleton St., 91/(0) 33-2229-6551. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read Eric Weiner's feature on creative Kolkata.