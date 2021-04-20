Earthcare Books

Where are you going?
Metro Stn, 10, Middleton St, Near Maidan, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071, India
+91 33 2229 6551
Mon - Sat 11:05am - 7pm

Tucked down a little lane in the Park Street neighborhood, Earthcare attracts your attention with a display of books outside the shop. Owner Vinita Mansata stocks an eclectic mix of Indian and foreign authors, with an emphasis on environmental and social-justice topics. A café next door serves tea and snacks.
10 Middleton St., 91/(0) 33-2229-6551. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read Eric Weiner's feature on creative Kolkata.
By Eric Weiner , AFAR Contributor

