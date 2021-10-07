Eric Weiner

AFAR Contributor

Eric Weiner is the author of The Geography of Genius.

Most recent articles
In Brazil, Discovering the Positive Side of Voluntourism
In the Magazine
In Brazil, Discovering the Positive Side of Voluntourism
October 07, 2021 01:32 PM
 · 
Eric Weiner
Next Stop, K-Pop: A Dizzying Tour of Seoul’s Pop Music Scene
Art + Culture
Next Stop, K-Pop: A Dizzying Tour of Seoul’s Pop Music Scene
April 22, 2021 08:11 PM
 · 
Eric Weiner
open-uri20130903-15429-swtk13
Breakfast at Bomti’s
April 20, 2021 03:45 PM
 · 
Eric Weiner
A Travel Manifesto: 5 Ways to Be a Better Traveler
Longreads
A Travel Manifesto: 5 Ways to Be a Better Traveler
December 02, 2020 09:05 AM
 · 
Eric Weiner
Why a Train Trip Across the U.S. Is the Fastest Way to Slow Down
Travel Tales
Why a Train Trip Across the U.S. Is the Fastest Way to Slow Down
February 14, 2018 02:40 PM
 · 
Eric Weiner
A Creative Way to Find Calm in Kolkata’s Chaos
In the Magazine
A Creative Way to Find Calm in Kolkata’s Chaos
September 06, 2013 04:42 PM
 · 
Eric Weiner
The Extraordinary Confessions of an International Wedding Crasher
Health + Wellness
The Extraordinary Confessions of an International Wedding Crasher
June 18, 2012 06:05 PM
 · 
Eric Weiner
AF0812_SPIN_01new.jpg
Art + Culture
Spin the Globe: Eric Weiner in Liechtenstein
June 13, 2012 01:23 PM
 · 
Eric Weiner