Menu
Eric Weiner
AFAR Contributor
Eric Weiner is the author of
The Geography of Genius.
In the Magazine
In Brazil, Discovering the Positive Side of Voluntourism
October 07, 2021 01:32 PM
Eric Weiner
Art + Culture
Next Stop, K-Pop: A Dizzying Tour of Seoul’s Pop Music Scene
April 22, 2021 08:11 PM
Eric Weiner
Breakfast at Bomti’s
April 20, 2021 03:45 PM
Eric Weiner
Longreads
A Travel Manifesto: 5 Ways to Be a Better Traveler
December 02, 2020 09:05 AM
Eric Weiner
Travel Tales
Why a Train Trip Across the U.S. Is the Fastest Way to Slow Down
February 14, 2018 02:40 PM
Eric Weiner
In the Magazine
A Creative Way to Find Calm in Kolkata’s Chaos
September 06, 2013 04:42 PM
Eric Weiner
Health + Wellness
The Extraordinary Confessions of an International Wedding Crasher
June 18, 2012 06:05 PM
Eric Weiner
Art + Culture
Spin the Globe: Eric Weiner in Liechtenstein
June 13, 2012 01:23 PM
Eric Weiner