Doña Olga Campamento Piñones, Carolina, Loíza, Puerto Rico

Drinking Coconut Water to Offset My Fritter Consumption Doña Olga* is a large kiosk in Piñones, from which the smell of fritters wafts all the way to the beach.



I often find myself getting a large order of bacalaitos (round cod fritters), empanadillas (turnovers), alcapurrias (dough of plantains or yucca and filled with meat), and piononos (deep-fried sweet plantain balls stuffed with meat and cheese). Halfway through the meal, I start thinking my eyes are bigger than my stomach, but the flood of Puerto Rican flavors in my mouth makes me devour every last morsel in front of me.



Of course, there's no way I'd be able to handle all that without a refreshing drink on hand. My drink of choice is coconut water. (It's completely natural; an employee will chop off the top of the coconut with a machete and bring it to you with a straw.) After you drink the water, you can scoop out coconut meat (the white stuff), which serves as a pleasantly light dessert.



A swim in the nearby beach (two minutes away walking) and a nice nap will perfect your day.



*Doña Olga is my first choice, but this whole road is bursting with beachside kiosks selling fritters and other Puerto Rican fare.