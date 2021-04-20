Where are you going?
Don Julio

Guatemala 4699, C1425 CABA, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4832-6058
Sun - Sat 12pm - 4pm, 7pm - 1am

99 Bottles of Wine on the Wall

On your last night in Buenos Aires (or if you only have one night in Buenos Aires - the horror!) - treat yourself to a full-on Argentinian feast at Don Julio, one of the city's classiest and most traditional parrillas.

You'll find all of the usual suspects on the menu here, including perfectly grilled cuts of steak, elegantly served tableside by an old-school waitstaff, plus provoleta (grilled provolone) and gourmet salad.

And then there's the wine. Part of the fun of dining at Don Julio is ordering a bottle of Malbec, polishing it off, then signing your name or writing a message on the empty bottle to be displayed with all the others that line the walls.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

John Oseid
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Don Julio

It’s just not possible in Buenos Aires to ever get enough parrilla, the famous grilled-meat style found all over town. One of the finest parrilla steak houses, with a menu of tenderloin, sweetbreads and cuts you’ve never heard of, the popular Don Julio in Palermo Viejo has sidewalk seating and a bustling scene indoors.

