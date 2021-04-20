Where are you going?
Design Exchange

234 Bay St, Toronto, ON M5K 1B2, Canada
Website
| +1 416-363-6121
More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 4:30pm
Wed - Fri 9am - 5pm

Museum of Design

This three-legged dining chair designed in 1958 by Stefan Siwinski Designs and Korina Designs is one of 950 items in the collection of the Design Exchange. This innovative museum devoted to Canadian industrial ingenuity is housed in the old Toronto stock exchange. —Charlene Rooke

234 Bay St., (416) 363-6121, dx.org. This appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.
By Afar Magazine

Natalie Taylor
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Design Ideas in an Art Deco Building

DX’s president Shauna Levy (ex-Interior Design Show/IDS) has transformed The Design Exchange’s exhibitions into ones that are modern, playful and evoke discussion of not just international culture and design but that of Toronto’s design. In essence, the DX is a destination. Fun exhibits have included Christian Louboutin’s shoe collection and Pharrell William’s “This is Not a Toy.” A permanent collection this magnificent art deco building displays Canada’s rich industrial design and more than six hundred industrial design objects and archival materials including furniture, housewares, textiles, electronics, and lighting.

