Museum of DesignThis three-legged dining chair designed in 1958 by Stefan Siwinski Designs and Korina Designs is one of 950 items in the collection of the Design Exchange. This innovative museum devoted to Canadian industrial ingenuity is housed in the old Toronto stock exchange. —Charlene Rooke
234 Bay St., (416) 363-6121, dx.org. This appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Design Ideas in an Art Deco Building
DX’s president Shauna Levy (ex-Interior Design Show/IDS) has transformed The Design Exchange’s exhibitions into ones that are modern, playful and evoke discussion of not just international culture and design but that of Toronto’s design. In essence, the DX is a destination. Fun exhibits have included Christian Louboutin’s shoe collection and Pharrell William’s “This is Not a Toy.” A permanent collection this magnificent art deco building displays Canada’s rich industrial design and more than six hundred industrial design objects and archival materials including furniture, housewares, textiles, electronics, and lighting.