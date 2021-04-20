Design Ideas in an Art Deco Building

DX’s president Shauna Levy (ex-Interior Design Show/IDS) has transformed The Design Exchange’s exhibitions into ones that are modern, playful and evoke discussion of not just international culture and design but that of Toronto’s design. In essence, the DX is a destination. Fun exhibits have included Christian Louboutin’s shoe collection and Pharrell William’s “This is Not a Toy.” A permanent collection this magnificent art deco building displays Canada’s rich industrial design and more than six hundred industrial design objects and archival materials including furniture, housewares, textiles, electronics, and lighting.