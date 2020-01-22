Curaçao Underwater Marine Park
Curaçao UnderwaterThriving marine life and crystal-clear water make Curaçao an unforgettable snorkeling destination. At Tugboat Beach, you can head 17 feet below the surface to explore a sunken vessel. Mushroom Forest is known for its hard corals and cute (creepy?) critters. And at Playa Grandi, you can watch turtles glide close to shore while fishermen clean catch every afternoon. Dance with the fish along PortoMari beach, or plunge deeper to explore its double reef system. Dive shops abound for PADI classes or equipment rentals—get ready to merge with Mother Nature.
Curaçao is famous for its snorkeling, thanks to its abundant coral formations and warm, clear waters with good visibility. Along this 19-kilometer (12-mile) stretch along the island's southern coast, you may spot sunken ships, enormous sponges, schools of nurse sharks and colorful gardens of hard and soft coral. You can snorkel right offshore, but some of the best sights are accessible only via kayak or another boat. Don’t miss the spectacular Mushroom Forest and the Blue Room.