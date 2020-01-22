Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Curaçao Underwater Marine Park

Pletterijweg Willemstad, Parera Curaçao, Pletterijweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
| +599 9 465 8936
Curaçao Underwater Curaçao
Curaçao Underwater Marine Park Curaçao
Curaçao Underwater Curaçao
Curaçao Underwater Marine Park Curaçao

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Curaçao Underwater

Thriving marine life and crystal-clear water make Curaçao an unforgettable snorkeling destination. At Tugboat Beach, you can head 17 feet below the surface to explore a sunken vessel. Mushroom Forest is known for its hard corals and cute (creepy?) critters. And at Playa Grandi, you can watch turtles glide close to shore while fishermen clean catch every afternoon. Dance with the fish along PortoMari beach, or plunge deeper to explore its double reef system. Dive shops abound for PADI classes or equipment rentals—get ready to merge with Mother Nature.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lisa Cheng
AFAR Contributor
over 3 years ago

Curaçao Underwater Marine Park

Curaçao is famous for its snorkeling, thanks to its abundant coral formations and warm, clear waters with good visibility. Along this 19-kilometer (12-mile) stretch along the island's southern coast, you may spot sunken ships, enormous sponges, schools of nurse sharks and colorful gardens of hard and soft coral. You can snorkel right offshore, but some of the best sights are accessible only via kayak or another boat. Don’t miss the spectacular Mushroom Forest and the Blue Room.

More From AFAR

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020