Curaçao Underwater Marine Park

Curaçao is famous for its snorkeling, thanks to its abundant coral formations and warm, clear waters with good visibility. Along this 19-kilometer (12-mile) stretch along the island's southern coast, you may spot sunken ships, enormous sponges, schools of nurse sharks and colorful gardens of hard and soft coral. You can snorkel right offshore, but some of the best sights are accessible only via kayak or another boat. Don’t miss the spectacular Mushroom Forest and the Blue Room.