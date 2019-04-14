Cologne Cathedral
Domkloster 4, 50667 Köln, Germany
| +49 221 17940555
Photo by Chris Dudek/Shutterstock
Sun - Sat 6am - 9pm
Cologne CathedralOne of the most famous sights in Germany, the Cologne Cathedral (known locally as the Kölner Dom) lives up to the hype. Its Gothic exterior, and especially its soaring twin spires, can be seen from all over the city, and its immense interior—measuring a whopping 66,370 square feet—brims with religious and cultural treasures. While its first stone was laid in 1248, the cathedral wasn’t finished until 1880. Today, its highlights include the Altar of the Patron Saints of Cologne by Stefan Lochner, the carved oak choir stalls, and the stained glass windows, which range from 13th-century examples to a more recent (and striking) addition by contemporary artist Gerhard Richter. The real treasure, however, is the Shrine of the Three Kings—an impressive work of medieval gold craftsmanship that’s bigger and grander than any other in Europe. Take it all in, then climb the 533 steps to the viewing platform on the south tower for a look over the city and, on a clear day, out to the Siebengebirge. Also be sure to visit the treasury, which holds artworks made from gold, silver, bronze, and ivory, as well as holy relics and sculptures from the Middle Ages.
over 6 years ago
Kolner Dom
Cologne has become one of my favorite German cities since we went there last year for the Christmas market. Looking forward to visiting it in summer as in winter it's very cold which makes relaxing and walking around very difficult. The Christmas market was amazing though, set up right next to the Dom.
over 6 years ago
Historic, breathtaking
No trip to Köln is complete without a visit to Der Dom. Plan to take the tour and learn about its history. There is a sense of awe and peace when inside. It is truly a beautiful cathedral.
over 6 years ago
Dom Cathedral
The cathedral is the largest Gothic church in Northern Europe and has the second-tallest spire and largest façade of any church in the world....
over 6 years ago
View from the Cathedral Tower
The view from the top of the South Tower of the Cologne Cathedral was inspiring. While it was completely worth it, the trek to the top of the 600+ stairs in a narrow spiral staircase to reach the top was truly challenging.