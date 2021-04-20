Le Moissonnier
A long-standing favorite in Cologne, especially among Francophile locals, Le Moissonnier is a small but charming bistro that’s been serving creative, beautifully composed French dishes since 1987. Run by native Frenchman Vincent Moissonier, along with head chef Eric Menchon, the restaurant holds a rare two Michelin stars for its haute cuisine, which ranges from classic dishes like duck breast and beef brisket to four- and six-course set menus. To pair with the exquisite fare, Le Moissonnier also offers a generous wine list with superior bottles from France and Germany. While you’ll pay more here than at many local places, the food is impeccable and the service is always friendly but professional. Whatever you order, be sure to save room for the fantastic cheese plate.