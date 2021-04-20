Champagnerie
343 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H3, Canada
| +1 514-903-9343
More info
Tue - Sun 5pm - 3am
Champagne Bar? Count Me In.Rustic elegance is the order of the day at La Champagnerie, a champagne-only bar in Old Montreal. Between the delicious cocktails, heaven-sent food, and exposed brick walls of this historic building, the drinking experience will be memorable.
The menu features over 50 different brands of bubbly (including real champagne, cava, and prosecco) and a very entertaining sabering act, as well as brie poutine and oysters.
Contrary to popular belief, la Champagnerie isn't that expensive. Yes, there is the odd $500+ bottle, but visitors can easily enjoy a meal and a cocktail or two without needing to remortgage their house. A very nice way to spend an evening, if you ask me—champagne, Old Montreal, and good music. Santé!