Cementerio Municipal de Armilla

Calle Nápoles, s/n, 18100 Armilla, Granada, Spain
+34 958 57 80 15
A city of Souls Armilla Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

A city of Souls

If you walk above the Alhambra, through the multitudes of parking lots, you will reach the old Granada Cemetery. I stumbled on this by accident and spent an hour wandering this massive space. This is the largest Cemetery I have seen and I was moved not only by the multitude of tombs but the enormous amount of flowers everywhere. These people seem very much remembered and honored in death. The Cemetery also has beautiful views of the Sierra Nevada and a small tranquil enclosed park with flowering almond trees, a reflective pool, and poetry engraved in the walls.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

