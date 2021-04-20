Cementerio Municipal de Armilla

A city of Souls
If you walk above the Alhambra, through the multitudes of parking lots, you will reach the old Granada Cemetery. I stumbled on this by accident and spent an hour wandering this massive space. This is the largest Cemetery I have seen and I was moved not only by the multitude of tombs but the enormous amount of flowers everywhere. These people seem very much remembered and honored in death. The Cemetery also has beautiful views of the Sierra Nevada and a small tranquil enclosed park with flowering almond trees, a reflective pool, and poetry engraved in the walls.