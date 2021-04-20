Where are you going?
Castillo De San Felipe De Barajas

Cra. 17, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
+57 5 6421293
Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas, Cartagena, Colombia Cartagena Colombia

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas, Cartagena, Colombia

For a sense of Cartagena’s colonial past, take two short taxi rides from the old city. Built in the 17th century, the Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas was an impregnable, tunnel-filled Spanish fort that kept both pirates and the English Navy at bay. On a nearby hill, the 400-year-old Convento de la Popa makes a great spot for getting the lay of the land—then watching the sun set into the Caribbean. —Milena Damjanov Pie del Cerro; Cerro de la Popa, 57/5-666-2331. This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.
By Afar Magazine

