Wander Under Lights During Twilight

There are a few magical moments between when the lights blink to life above your head, and the sun sets below the horizon, when it seems that Madrid is lit spherically.In the Winter, this is usually between 17:30 (don't forget we're on the 24 hour clock!) and 18h.Take to the streets and wander with a cup of coffee or roasted chestnuts, the night is just beginning - and in Madrid, it never ends!