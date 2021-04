Carrefour Market 10 Boulevard Al Yarmouk, Marrakech 40000, Morocco

Chewy Stuff

Dried fruits, nuts and more at Djemaa el Fna, I didn't know what most of the items were but was sure to try 90% of them and everything was delicious. Moroccan food is amazing but only when eaten in Morocco!