Carousel Bakery Ltd.

Canadian bacon, eh!

It’s funny… you live in a city for so long that you forget to go exploring. Sometimes you need to be a tourist in your own city to re-discover those famous places that seem to grab the attention of oh-so-many visitors. Like today, while taking some exchange students to the famous St. Lawrence Market in downtown Toronto, I came across about 10,000 posts about how good the peameal (or Canadian) bacon sandwiches were at this place called "Carousel" that was located in the market. Then it hit me - I had never had a peameal bacon sandwich anywhere, forget about the most famous place in the city! For $5 in change, how could I go wrong... it was soo fantastic! The bread was fresh, and the meat cooked to deliciousness. So I guess the lesson learned is sometimes you just need to explore your own backyard to find the best life has to offer?