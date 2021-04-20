Camden Market - Eclectic Sprawling Market

Deep in the heart of Camden Town meander through hundreds of market stalls. Here you will find vendors selling tons of funky wares of items not needed but now wanted, musicians playing their hearts out and delicious cheap food from the standard fish & chips to deep fried oreos or Indian food.



Walk up and down the footbridges and over the canal and you will find a bustling yet laid back go with the flow vibe over most of the crowd.



Camden Market is a great way to spend a few hours or more. Get lost here and find yourself in a new state of mind.



