Camden Market
32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
| +44 20 3763 9900
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Treasure hunting in Camden MarketI could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in Camden. It was heavenly.
almost 7 years ago
Open Air Concerts in Camden Market
Housed in one of the liveliest districts in London, a walk around Camden delights all senses. Funky shops and beautiful food markets surround a vibrant and melodic concert.
almost 7 years ago
Delicious Desserts In Camden Town!
Cookies by the ounce or pound. Try a little of each and walk it off as you spend a few hours meandering through the various stalls of foods, funky clothes, accessories, Camden is
great fun and off beat but be warned its always crowded.
almost 7 years ago
Camden Market - Eclectic Sprawling Market
Deep in the heart of Camden Town meander through hundreds of market stalls. Here you will find vendors selling tons of funky wares of items not needed but now wanted, musicians playing their hearts out and delicious cheap food from the standard fish & chips to deep fried oreos or Indian food.
Walk up and down the footbridges and over the canal and you will find a bustling yet laid back go with the flow vibe over most of the crowd.
Camden Market is a great way to spend a few hours or more. Get lost here and find yourself in a new state of mind.
almost 7 years ago
Feast Canalside at Camden Lock Market
On Sundays, visit the Camden Lock Market for some excellent people watching and tasty eats. The place will be packed with people and though much of the former Punk Rock flavor has been neutered, it still makes for an entertaining few hours in London.
Take the Tube to the Chalk Farm stop then follow the signs to Camden. Sure you'll walk a little farther then if you use the Camden stop but there are plenty of shops and restaurants to visit on your way. Including the Stable Market, where you can pick up a mulled wine or filled crepe.
But even better to save your appetite for the main Lock Market. Fight your way through the serpentine maze until you get to the West yard where the best, artisanal food stands live. Score some snappy kielbasa with creamy crusted potatoes then a sweet slab of chocolate chip cookie. Take your spoils canalside, where if you're lucky, you can catch a few barges slowly making their way through the actual lock. Imagine yourself living in one of the hipster house barges! After you're good and full, escape the crowds and burn off some of the calories with a relaxing walk along the canal to Regent's Park.
almost 7 years ago
Foodgasm in camden lock
Camden Lock Market is full of unique food stalls !. I came upon Cookie and Scream, a vegan cookie bar, where you are served some heart warming cookies (cold option available). The cookie bar is located inside the building of Camden Lock Market. Inside the building you will also find many local crafted works. Outside the building, you'll find many other food stalls that open for lunch! If you are lucky to have the sun shine, it's a cozy area to have your full healthy lunch.
I could spend my whole afternoon there, not to chill though, but more to sight seeing and for culinary adventure.
