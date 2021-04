Camden Market

On Sundays, visit the Camden Lock Market for some excellent people watching and tasty eats. The place will be packed with people and though much of the former Punk Rock flavor has been neutered, it still makes for an entertaining few hours in London Take the Tube to the Chalk Farm stop then follow the signs to Camden. Sure you'll walk a little farther then if you use the Camden stop but there are plenty of shops and restaurants to visit on your way. Including the Stable Market, where you can pick up a mulled wine or filled crepe.But even better to save your appetite for the main Lock Market. Fight your way through the serpentine maze until you get to the West yard where the best, artisanal food stands live. Score some snappy kielbasa with creamy crusted potatoes then a sweet slab of chocolate chip cookie. Take your spoils canalside, where if you're lucky, you can catch a few barges slowly making their way through the actual lock. Imagine yourself living in one of the hipster house barges! After you're good and full, escape the crowds and burn off some of the calories with a relaxing walk along the canal to Regent's Park.