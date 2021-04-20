Blue Waters Resort and Spa

Everything You Could Hope for (And More) in Antigua
Blue Waters is luxury and elegance made manifest and placed with love amid 17 acres of lush Caribbean gardens in the northwestern corner of Antigua
. What could you hope for from a resort like Blue Waters? Spacious, well-appointed bedrooms? Of course. Romantic cliffside dining that supplies stunning views of Caribbean sunsets? A soothing, bougainvillea-wrapped spa stocked with Elemis products—the leading British luxury skincare brand? How about not one, not two, but three secluded beaches at your disposal? Or maybe you'd prefer an immaculate infinity pool that juts practically right out into the Caribbean Sea? If you've dreamed it, Blue Waters likely has it... Or better.