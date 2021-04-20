Visit Busch Stadium, Home of the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have won the World Series 11 times over their long history. Their Busch Stadium is brand new, and even if you are in town when the Cardinals are not playing, a visit is in order. The tour costs $10 for adults and $6 for children, but is not offered on days with home games. It is a half-mile walking tour that starts at the Stan Musial statue, and it includes a visit to the broadcast booth. On the site of the former Busch Stadium is a new development called the Ballpark Village. There are 10 acres under development in 2013 devoted to entertainment. It will include the Budweiser Brew House, and the Cardinal Hall of Fame, as well as other bars and restaurants. I first attended Busch Stadium for a Cardinal game in 1982 when they won the Series. I admit I remember none of it as I was still five months from birth, but my mother told me I enjoyed the win. I know I have enjoyed the place many times in the years since.