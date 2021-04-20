Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Busch Stadium

700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
Website
| +1 314-345-9600
Busch Stadium Missouri United States

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 4pm

Busch Stadium

It’s impossible to visit St. Louis and not hear about the Cardinals—the city is crazy for its major league baseball team. The Redbirds play in the heart of downtown at Busch Stadium, a Populous-designed, retro-classic ballpark with panoramic views of the skyline and Gateway Arch. As its name suggests, the stadium is owned by Budweiser, though visitors can find some craft beers for sale, including local favorite Urban Chestnut. In terms of eats, the toasted ravioli—a St. Louis staple—are a must-try. For pre- or post-game entertainment, head to the Ballpark Villa across the street, where you’ll find the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum, Cardinal National Restaurant, Budweiser Brew House, Fox Sports Midwest Live!, and PBR St. Louis. You can also get a closer look at the stadium on a guided tour, which meets at Gate 3 in front of the bronze statue of Cardinals legend Stan Musial.
By Anne Roderique-Jones , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Patricia DiGuilio
almost 7 years ago

Go Redbirds!!

This has to be the best baseball town ever!! Sure it helps that my family loves the Cardinals, but if you ever have the chance to catch a game in St. Louis I promise you won't be disappointed...even if you're not a fan.
Steve MacDonough
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Visit Busch Stadium, Home of the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have won the World Series 11 times over their long history. Their Busch Stadium is brand new, and even if you are in town when the Cardinals are not playing, a visit is in order. The tour costs $10 for adults and $6 for children, but is not offered on days with home games. It is a half-mile walking tour that starts at the Stan Musial statue, and it includes a visit to the broadcast booth. On the site of the former Busch Stadium is a new development called the Ballpark Village. There are 10 acres under development in 2013 devoted to entertainment. It will include the Budweiser Brew House, and the Cardinal Hall of Fame, as well as other bars and restaurants. I first attended Busch Stadium for a Cardinal game in 1982 when they won the Series. I admit I remember none of it as I was still five months from birth, but my mother told me I enjoyed the win. I know I have enjoyed the place many times in the years since.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points