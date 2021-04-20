The National WWI Museum and Memorial
Opened in 2006, the National WWI Museum and Memorial is the only American museum exclusively dedicated to remembering, interpreting, and understanding the Great War and its enduring impact. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the Liberty Memorial Tower, an Egyptian Revival–style obelisk built in the early 1920s as a lasting monument to the men and women who served in the war. Take an elevator followed by 45 steps to the top of the tower, where an open-air observation deck offers sweeping views of the Kansas City skyline, then head underneath the monument to the state-of-the-art main gallery. Here, interactive displays, deeply touching films, and personal testimonies help guide visitors through the world’s largest collection of World War I artifacts, including several important documents. You’ll also want to save time to visit Exhibit Hall (which once served as the main museum for the Liberty Memorial and now hosts limited-run exhibitions) and Memory Hall (home to a portion of the Panthéon de la Guerre
painting and bronze tablets honoring Kansas Citians who died in World War I).