Brussels Corner

Rue du Marché Aux Herbes 54, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 511 54 49
Whimsical Souvenirs from Belgium Brussels Belgium

Whimsical Souvenirs from Belgium

If you want an original souvenir from Belgium, with a quirky sense of humour, visit the Brussels Corner shop. You can find two of these colourful stores within minutes of Grand Place. They are filled with fun and funky images of Belgian icons. You’ll find t-shirts, aprons, bags, hats, mugs and ties with colourful drawings of Belgium’s best loved images: waffles, Belgian endive, chocolate, beer, French fries, the Atomium and our loveable Manneken Pis. The humorous designs include quips about the Belgian weather and gems like a cone of Belgian frites with the words “This is a Belgian invention; therefore we call it French Fries!”
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

