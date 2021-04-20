Brabantdam 134 Brabantdam 134, 9000 Gent, Belgium

Eat at de Vitrine Restaurant Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. de Vitrine (The Window) is one of the newer restaurants everyone is talking about in Ghent these days.



It is located in an old butcher shop in the southern quarter of the city, which is also known as the red-light district. The name de Vitrine not only refers to the big window overlooking the street but also to the windows of the working girls in the neighborhood.



The place is a combination bistro bar (where the butcher shop used to be) and restaurant (where the kitchen and the meat refrigerators used to be). The restaurant is an urbanized and younger version of In de Wulf (a Michelin star restaurant) that keeps the same philosophy of serving high end cuisine based on local high quality products. The restaurant opened two years ago and is run by three chefs in their 20’s. The space is small and can accommodate only 28 people. There are two dinner services, at 6:30 p.m. and 9.p.m. Reservations required.

