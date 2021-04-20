Boutique 1861
3670 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2V4, Canada
| +1 514-670-6110
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Wed 10am - 7pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 9pm
The Girliest Boutique in TownCastle Ho's motto, the owner of lovely boutique 1861, is quite simple. "Women who love being women and dressing the part." Such is the premise of her work, and it definitely transposes into her boutique.
The store is decorated in what seems to be a vintage fashionista's dream: airy space, high ceilings,Vvictorian inspiration, and soft eggshell, champagne and pastel pink hues everywhere. No boys allowed!
The multi-brand store focuses on feminine, timeless pieces first and foremost, and incorporates up-and-coming designers into the mix, like UK-based Emily and Finn and Torontonians Pink Martini, along with Montrealers lines Coccolily and Arti Gogna.
Don't be fooled by the perfect, fairy-tale decor; the prices are more than fair and very few things are over $100 in the store. Guilt-free, stylish shopping? I like.