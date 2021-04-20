Wine Museum
You don’t need to be a wine enthusiast to fall in love with this quirky museum. The Museo del Vino, or Wine Museum, is located in one of Mendoza’s most historic wineries, Bodega La Rural. It was founded by the Rutini family in 1885. In 1945, one of the Rutini sons dreamed of opening a wine museum and began collecting wine artifacts. Thirty years later his nephew realized this vision, founding the Museo del Vino, which showcases over 5,000 winemaking and viticulture relics that highlight the region’s wine heritage. The museum houses crude machinery, cooperage tools, horse carts and carriages, colonial mud amphorae, laboratory equipment, antique presses and other elements that reflect the evolution of winemaking in Mendoza
. Museo del Vino attracts over 66,000 visitors per year, making Bodega La Rural the most visited winery in all of Argentina. Montecaseros 2625, Coquimbito, Maipú, Mendoza; museo@bodegalarural.com.ar; +54 261 497 2013 ext. 125