Blue Mountain Resort

108 Jozo Weider Boulevard
Website
| +1 705-445-0231
Ski or Snowboard Blue Mountain

Ontario's best and biggest ski resort may only offer 720 feet of vertical, but its width is remarkable. A sprawling public hill, Blue's 36 trails have something for everyone—beginner slopes, gladed paths, steep racing pitches, and rolling open runs—including two terrain parks and a Superpipe. The laps might not be long, but four high-speed express chairlifts ensure they'll be plentiful. And the apres is right below in the Village.

By Luke Fox , AFAR Local Expert

mark stevens
almost 7 years ago

Go for a Bike Ride

So I’m riding up a gondola at an erstwhile ski hill at Blue Mountain, taking in the vista, preparing for a bit of a hike at the top, when I notice, in the car behind me, two young guys decked out in helmets and neck braces, knee pads and elbow pads. Their attire is decorated with a healthy splash of mud. Behind them, on a specially-designed contraption, their mountain bikes accompany them skyward.

Once the snow is gone they transform this place into a mountain biking park without equal: bike parks and sixteen trails to suit every skill level from beginner to adrenaline-junkie.

Haven’t come prepared? Feel daunted by the prospect of flying down steep hills at high speeds?

At Activities Central in the Blue Mountain Village you can sign up for bike and gear rentals or choose from a variety of lessons, clinics, and camps.


