HomeTravel GuidesCanadaBlue Mountains

Blue Mountain Resort

108 Jozo Weider Boulevard
https://www.bluemountainvillage.ca/
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sookie/Flickr

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Ontario’s best and biggest ski resort may only offer 720 feet of vertical, but its width is remarkable. A sprawling public hill, Blue’s 36 trails have something for everyone—beginner slopes, gladed paths, steep racing pitches, and rolling open runs—including two terrain parks and a Superpipe. The laps might not be long, but four high-speed express chairlifts ensure they’ll be plentiful. And the apres is right below in the Village.

It’s also a major mountain bike destination in the summertime. Once the snow is gone they transform this place into a mountain biking park without equal: bike parks and sixteen trails to suit every skill level from beginner to adrenaline-junkie.

If you need a bike or guided tour, at Activities Central in the Blue Mountain Village you can sign up for bike and gear rentals or choose from a variety of lessons, clinics, and camps.

By Mark Stevens

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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