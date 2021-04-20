Bilbao Airport
48180 Loiu, Bizkaia, Spain
| +34 913 21 10 00
Calatrava's Bilbao Airport Takes FlightBilbao's jetson-esque airport is the perfect introduction to the many architectural gems awaiting you in the Basque Country.
The main terminal was designed by Santiago Calatrava and opened in 2000. It was immediately nicknamed 'La Paloma' (dove) for its aerodynamic, birdlike appearance. It's a breathtaking structure that really looks like it's about ready to take off. A taxi driver told me that it has also received plenty of criticism for its somewhat 'closed' design, that makes future expansions a bit of a challenge.
Keep your eyes open when you arrive/ depart, the building and its details are a treat, although sadly they show their young age already.
