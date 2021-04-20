Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bilbao Airport

48180 Loiu, Bizkaia, Spain
Website
| +34 913 21 10 00
Calatrava's Bilbao Airport Takes Flight Loiu Spain

Calatrava's Bilbao Airport Takes Flight

Bilbao's jetson-esque airport is the perfect introduction to the many architectural gems awaiting you in the Basque Country.

The main terminal was designed by Santiago Calatrava and opened in 2000. It was immediately nicknamed 'La Paloma' (dove) for its aerodynamic, birdlike appearance. It's a breathtaking structure that really looks like it's about ready to take off. A taxi driver told me that it has also received plenty of criticism for its somewhat 'closed' design, that makes future expansions a bit of a challenge.

Keep your eyes open when you arrive/ depart, the building and its details are a treat, although sadly they show their young age already.
____________________________
A warm thank you:
My travels through the Basque Country were courtesy of Romo Tur (http://www.romotur.com/). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.

By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points