The Jefferson Hotel

Tradition At It's Finest

Technically, if you visit Richmond, Virginia there is only one place to stay: The Jefferson. It is one of the oldest and most well known hotels in the country, and located right downtown, it's also terribly convenient.



My Dinner With Andre was filmed here (as was the far lesser known 80's flop, Rock N Roll Hotel), it's where the celebrities stay, whether they are rock musicians playing a show at the nearby venue, The National, or the actors from the Lincoln movie.



The Jefferson reeks of old money and Southern Tradition. I've been told that it's worth the price to stay a night in one of the exquisite rooms. However, as a broke artist and a local, I feed my occasional need to feel sophisticated by dropping by the lobby bar for classic cocktails done right, specifically Southern staples like old fashioneds, mint juleps, or any sort of bourbon.