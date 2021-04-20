Barracuda Diner
Calle de Durango 204, Roma Norte, Hipódromo, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Burgers till the Wee HoursIf you're missing American diner grub, head out to Barracuda Diner for a late-night burger and fries. This Condesa restaurant is open until 3 a.m. and serves heaping portions to hungry patrons waiting patiently in 1950s-style booths and Formica tables.
If you want your burger "Mexicanized," ask for one of the spicier options, like a heap of jalapeños. You can order a malted milkshake to wash it down and play a tune on the jukebox to complete the U.S.-meets-Mexico diner experience.