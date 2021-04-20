Where are you going?
Barracuda Diner

Calle de Durango 204, Roma Norte, Hipódromo, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Burgers till the Wee Hours Mexico City Mexico

Burgers till the Wee Hours

If you're missing American diner grub, head out to Barracuda Diner for a late-night burger and fries. This Condesa restaurant is open until 3 a.m. and serves heaping portions to hungry patrons waiting patiently in 1950s-style booths and Formica tables.

If you want your burger "Mexicanized," ask for one of the spicier options, like a heap of jalapeños. You can order a malted milkshake to wash it down and play a tune on the jukebox to complete the U.S.-meets-Mexico diner experience.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
