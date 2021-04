Burgers till the Wee Hours

If you're missing American diner grub, head out to Barracuda Diner for a late-night burger and fries. This Condesa restaurant is open until 3 a.m. and serves heaping portions to hungry patrons waiting patiently in 1950s-style booths and Formica tables.If you want your burger "Mexicanized," ask for one of the spicier options, like a heap of jalapeños. You can order a malted milkshake to wash it down and play a tune on the jukebox to complete the U.S.-meets- Mexico diner experience.