Barra Light, Barra Beach.
Largo do Farol, 3830-753 Praia da Barra , Aveiro, Portugal
+351 234 390 600
Sun - Sat 12:01am - 11:59pm
The Barra Light on Barra BeachEach time I see the Barra or Aveiro Light on the Barra Beach, I marvel at its beauty and strength. The lighthouse is located on a barrier beach on its Atlantic side where Atlantic storms are frequent and powerful. The light is an active light and the lighthouse is a round tower with red and white paint decorating its 203 feet making it the tallest lighthouse in Portugal.
The majestic Farol da Barra was built from 1885 - 1893. It was commissioned in 1893. In 1958 an elevator was installed. (There are also 291 steps on the spiral stairway). In 1990, the light was automated.
This historic light is something you want to see while in the Aveiro area. It is open to the public so you can visit and climb the light and enjoy the views.
There are some nice restaurants on the promenade. The beach is great... a vacation spot that feels like a party in the Summer ( late Spring,and Fall are great , too). There are hotels and condo rentals available.
This is another super historic lighthouse. A great attraction for you to experience.