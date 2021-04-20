Baden Powell Dr

Cruising along the False Bay Coastline
Baden Powell Drive is the road running between Muizenberg
and Gordon's Bay along the False Bay shoreline. This route can be a nice alternative to the N2 highway when traveling East. To one side, you'll marvel at the beautiful blue waters of False Bay. To the other, a view which will make your heart skip a beat as you catch a glimpse of the full extent of the vast population living in townships surrounding Cape Town
. This route is safe during daylight hours and often has less traffic than the highway, but it's not well lit and should not be taken at night.