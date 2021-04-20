Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Baden Powell Dr

Baden Powell Dr
Cruising along the False Bay Coastline Cape Town South Africa

Cruising along the False Bay Coastline

Baden Powell Drive is the road running between Muizenberg and Gordon's Bay along the False Bay shoreline. This route can be a nice alternative to the N2 highway when traveling East. To one side, you'll marvel at the beautiful blue waters of False Bay. To the other, a view which will make your heart skip a beat as you catch a glimpse of the full extent of the vast population living in townships surrounding Cape Town. This route is safe during daylight hours and often has less traffic than the highway, but it's not well lit and should not be taken at night.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points