Muizenberg Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa

Muizenberg Beach Muizenberg is a fresh air escape. Locaed on Metrorail's Southern Suburbs line, the train journey there cuts through residential suburbs and wetlands. Eventually, you arrive at your destination - the False Bay side of the Cape and the heart of "Surfer's Corner". This area, once a bit derelict, has changed since significant renovations and community investments have been made to keep it safe and clean. There are a few surf shops to rent boards and wetsuits from if surfing or stand up paddle boarding is your thing. All ages and races flock to this beach and you'll see why they call South Africa a "rainbow nation" if you sit for a while at the Knead bakery and cafe facing the bay.



If you've got time for another detour, the Muizenberg to St. James walk is located immediately to the right once you walk out of the station. It's a promenade between the train tracks and the ocean that make for a really nice route along the bay to the nearby bohemian fishing town of Kalk Bay.