Arola Restaurant
Carrer de la Marina, 19-21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 21 10 00
Photo courtesy of Arola
More info
Thur - Mon 1pm - 3:30pm, 8pm - 11pm
Arola RestaurantIt doesn’t get more traditionally Spanish than tapas and vermouth, and Arola offers a great introduction to both. Reserve a table on the breezy terrace—with views of the ocean and Frank Gehry’s iconic fish sculpture—and prepare to while away a Sunday afternoon enjoying chef Sergi Arola’s signature SVT menu: Sunday Vermouth & Tapas. Things kick off, naturally, with a vermouth cocktail; here it’s served in an adorable miniature soda bottle with a tiny straw. A whirlwind of classic Spanish dishes follow: patatas bravas, marinated sardines, fideuà (a traditional dish of seafood atop noodles), paella (teeming with shellfish), and a whole sea bass cooked in salt. The 10-course menu, plus desserts and cheeses, is a steal at 60 euros (about $67), and you’re guaranteed not to be hungry for dinner.
almost 7 years ago
A Surprising Menu at Barcelona's Arola Restaurant
At Hotel Arts Barcelona there is a solution for all world traveling foodies, no matter how indecisive they are. The hotels’ restaurant Arola has introduced a new surprise menu with new dishes in honor of its 10th anniversary. The surprise menu, specially crafted by Michelin star winning chef Sergi Arola, offers a specialized sampling of various dishes that combine creative flair with a passion for local traditions and seasonal ingredients. Selected for guests by Arola’s well-educated staff, the surprise menu consists of a combination of four to six dishes and as the perfect finishing touch, Arola’s onsite mixologist will create a special cocktail to accompany the meal. Located at Hotel Arts Barcelona, Arola is a stylish space with an outdoor lounge terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea that features live music in the summer and tapas style cuisine – perfect for trying something new and sharing!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sip cocktails and take in views of La Barceloneta
Relax with an expertly mixed cocktail on the breezy rooftop terrace of Arola Restaurant at Barcelona's Hotel Arts. Stroll the restaurants outdoor gardens (full of flowers, fruits, and edible herbs). Enjoy sweeping views of the beach and the Mediterranean sea and the hotel's iconic fish sculpture by Frank Gehry. Cushy couches crowded with pillows, and a nice mix (and more importantly volume) of music make this the perfect place for a romantic evening or a casual place to catch up with a group of friends. There's a DJ in house evenings and Sunday mornings (for brunch), as well as live music on Thursday evenings throughout the summer. Unsure about what to drink? Try the Hush Lush--a surprising combination of vodka, strawberry, lime and kumquats garnished with stems of rosemary and sage flowers.