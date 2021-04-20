A Surprising Menu at Barcelona's Arola Restaurant

At Hotel Arts Barcelona there is a solution for all world traveling foodies, no matter how indecisive they are. The hotels’ restaurant Arola has introduced a new surprise menu with new dishes in honor of its 10th anniversary. The surprise menu, specially crafted by Michelin star winning chef Sergi Arola, offers a specialized sampling of various dishes that combine creative flair with a passion for local traditions and seasonal ingredients. Selected for guests by Arola’s well-educated staff, the surprise menu consists of a combination of four to six dishes and as the perfect finishing touch, Arola’s onsite mixologist will create a special cocktail to accompany the meal. Located at Hotel Arts Barcelona, Arola is a stylish space with an outdoor lounge terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea that features live music in the summer and tapas style cuisine – perfect for trying something new and sharing!