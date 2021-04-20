Where are you going?
Aqueduct of Segovia

Plaza del Azoguejo, 1, 40001 Segovia, Spain
Spend the Day the Segovian Way

The ancient city of Segovia is charming in every sense of the word. Wooden and stone houses line impossibly narrow winding streets, up the hills to the heart of the Roman Aqueduct.

On your quest to see the Alcázar of Segovia and its spatial grounds, make sure you don't miss the adventure of scaling the tower.

The cochinillo (roasted suckling pig) in Segovia is said to be the best in the world, and many travelers make a trip for this reason alone. Restaurant Jose Maria is the long-standing favorite, and with good reason, though I hear nothing but rave reviews of Mesón De Cándido.

Wherever you decide to dine, leave plenty of time for strolling and window shopping in the center of Segovia; artisan stores are easy to find but hard to leave.

Photo by Brian Hammonds/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

Jeremy Braketa
almost 7 years ago

Medieval Towns of Europe

Take a short bus ride from Madrid to visit the medieval town of Segovia. Look in awe at the huge Roman aqueduct, stroll the narrow streets, and enjoy a meal at any of the numerous cafes and restaurants. Do not leave without visiting the beautiful Alcazar of Segovia.

