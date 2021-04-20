Antigua Guatemala

What's Old is New
One of the things I treasured most about the lovely city of Antigua
is how ancient it is, yet how modern it's managed to become and this picture shows it best. It seemed so beautiful, and yet so ironic, that some buildings are left completely untouched and in ruins, while others are painted and retouched. I also love how all the colors and shades of the homes change depending on the degree of the sun at the time, so in a way, you truly do see the city in so many different lights.