Ancienne Medina 2 rue almohades petit socco souk dakhel, Tanger 90000, Morocco

The sights, sounds, smells and tastes of Tangier's Old Medina Tangier's Ancienne Medina is still a close resemblance of the trading quarter established in this location during the Moorish settlement of North Africa.



Spices, olives, leather, vegetables, olive oil are brought everyday from the regions small producers for trade with the settlers in southern Iberia. Not much has changed up to the modern as days as the little narrow cobbled streets are still lined with the sights, smells and sounds of Morocco.



On my way up from the port, I noticed a small old man wearing a beige berber Djellaba, who was selling some baked polenta street food. The 5 Dirham a slice, hot polenta was being baked in makeshift oven, he had installed around his bicycle. Incredible!



Stall after stall, the bitter scent of fresh ground Pepper, Ginger, Turmeric and Ras El Hanout, contrasted with the sweetness of the harissa being cooked for that one-pot wonder that is harissa chicken. Further ahead you can delight yourself with some spiced bulgur and lamb tagine with apricots and prunes.



My recommendation is to avoid the restaurants and stick to the street food!



Do not forget to have some Mint Tea, which is made with Gunpowder green tea from china, but instead of the touristic Café Hafá, go to the bar of the Cinema Rif at the top of the Medina, which has an almost exclusive local customer base.



