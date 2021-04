Street Art in Mexico City

The stations in Mexico City 's subway system, the Metro, may not be famous for their century-old mosaics and tile work, as in New York City , or its painted ceilings and walls, as in Stockholm, but the capital's 100+ subway stations aren't devoid of art.More than 24 murals can be found in stations across the system, including three at the Bellas Artes stop. A scale model of the Zócalo and key buildings ringing it can be found in the Zócalo station, while the remains of an Aztec-era pyramid can be seen inside the Pino Suarez station. And several stations host temporary exhibits; a full list of the subway system's permanent works and short-term shows can be found on the Metro's website.Guerrero/Flickr