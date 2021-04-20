Street Art in Mexico City
Avenida Álvaro Obregón 99, Roma Norte, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5525 3938
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Classic Mexican Imagery in Contemporary Street ArtMany street artists in Mexico City draw on the imagery of thousands of years of Mexican culture, incorporating important symbols into their work , whether in homage, resistance, or reinterpretation.
In this mural at #47 Calle Zacatecas, you'll see a jaguar head and a skull, which reference the ancient Aztec, Maya, and Olmec civilizations. There are several other pieces of street art on the same block as well, including some multimedia pieces that use found objects.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Epic Battle on Calle Zacatecas
You probably wouldn't want to live in this residential building on Calle Zacatecas–it's covered from top-to-bottom and side-to-side with a painting of a violent battle–but it's interesting to see as you're walking through the Colonial Roma Norte neighborhood.
The piece was a collaboration between local artists Rafael Baca and Abigail Morita.
The piece was a collaboration between local artists Rafael Baca and Abigail Morita.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
My Name is Fly... Mr. Fly
Mr. Fly is one of Mexico City's local street art talents, leaving his signature fly on buildings all around town. This fly was found on a building at the corner of Álvaro Obregón and Calle Frontera. How many can you find during your visit?
Other local street artists whose names you should look for include the duo Minos y Meiz, known for work that has been described as "hyperrealistic."
Other local street artists whose names you should look for include the duo Minos y Meiz, known for work that has been described as "hyperrealistic."
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Multistory Street Art
During the 2012 street art festival All-City Canvas, invited artists created massive murals and paintings on walls of multistory buildings around Mexico City.
There are several on or just off the capital's main avenue, Reforma, including this piece on the side of Hotel Reforma Avenue. There is a second painting on another side of the building, too. The paintings give a touch of color and life to an otherwise drab structure.
There are several on or just off the capital's main avenue, Reforma, including this piece on the side of Hotel Reforma Avenue. There is a second painting on another side of the building, too. The paintings give a touch of color and life to an otherwise drab structure.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Art Underground
The stations in Mexico City's subway system, the Metro, may not be famous for their century-old mosaics and tile work, as in New York City, or its painted ceilings and walls, as in Stockholm, but the capital's 100+ subway stations aren't devoid of art.
More than 24 murals can be found in stations across the system, including three at the Bellas Artes stop. A scale model of the Zócalo and key buildings ringing it can be found in the Zócalo station, while the remains of an Aztec-era pyramid can be seen inside the Pino Suarez station. And several stations host temporary exhibits; a full list of the subway system's permanent works and short-term shows can be found on the Metro's website.
Guerrero/Flickr
More than 24 murals can be found in stations across the system, including three at the Bellas Artes stop. A scale model of the Zócalo and key buildings ringing it can be found in the Zócalo station, while the remains of an Aztec-era pyramid can be seen inside the Pino Suarez station. And several stations host temporary exhibits; a full list of the subway system's permanent works and short-term shows can be found on the Metro's website.
Guerrero/Flickr
almost 7 years ago
Mexico City From Above
Greater Mexico City from above - the vastness of the land, home to over 19 million people.
over 6 years ago
Controversial Corner Shrine
Mexico City’s Central district is home to many colorful if not unusual street finds. My husband and I began our tour of the Centro Histórico at the Iglesia de la Santisima Trinidad, noted for its stunning façade, and started to make our way to the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso. Walking along Calle Soledad, we got side tracked at the corner of Calle Jesús Maria by this fantastic statue of the Santa Muerte (Our Lady of the Holy Death). The Roman Catholic Church condemns the worship of Santa Muerte. In Mexico City she is a controversial figure and said to be the patron saint of illegal activity.