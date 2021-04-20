Albert Cuyp Market
Albert Cuypstraat, 1073 BD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Photo by Christie Sultemeier
More info
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Albert Cuyp MarketFrom morning until late afternoon every day (except Sunday), this blocks-long outdoor street market in De Pijp district teems with locals and tourists shopping for everything from produce, fish, and spices to clothing, fabric, and household goods. Among the 300-odd stalls you’ll find a wealth of Dutch delicacies including its famed cheeses, freshly made stroopwafels (a crunchy caramel-filled treat), kibbeling (fried-fish bites), and, for the brave, raw herring. There are also plenty of souvenirs to be had (clog key chains, canal-house magnets, Amsterdam T-shirts), and it’s a great place to pick up for cheap anything you forgot to pack (chargers, adapters, and socks galore).
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Smoked eel
Smoked eel! Hard to find - get it if you can. Skin it and eat it on amazing dutch bread with butter. Or buy it already made from one of the fish stalls that dot the city ("paling"). Is absolutely delicious.
almost 7 years ago
At Amsterdam's Albert Cuyp Market
Shark for dinner? My friends and I were a little surprised to see a whole shark for sale among the more familiar items at this seafood stand in Amsterdam.