Albert Cuyp Market

Albert Cuypstraat, 1073 BD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Albert Cuyp Market

From morning until late afternoon every day (except Sunday), this blocks-long outdoor street market in De Pijp district teems with locals and tourists shopping for everything from produce, fish, and spices to clothing, fabric, and household goods. Among the 300-odd stalls you’ll find a wealth of Dutch delicacies including its famed cheeses, freshly made stroopwafels (a crunchy caramel-filled treat), kibbeling (fried-fish bites), and, for the brave, raw herring. There are also plenty of souvenirs to be had (clog key chains, canal-house magnets, Amsterdam T-shirts), and it’s a great place to pick up for cheap anything you forgot to pack (chargers, adapters, and socks galore).
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

Linda R
over 6 years ago

Smoked eel

Smoked eel! Hard to find - get it if you can. Skin it and eat it on amazing dutch bread with butter. Or buy it already made from one of the fish stalls that dot the city ("paling"). Is absolutely delicious.
Stacey Neve
almost 7 years ago

At Amsterdam's Albert Cuyp Market

Shark for dinner? My friends and I were a little surprised to see a whole shark for sale among the more familiar items at this seafood stand in Amsterdam.

