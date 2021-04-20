Agua 30 Passeig Marítim de la Barceloneta

Sun - Thur 9am - 11:30pm Fri, Sat 9am - 12:30am

Agua For oceanfront dining, Agua is a good bet among the tangle of so-so restaurants lining the city’s beaches. The Mediterranean menu focuses on fresh, simply prepared seafood, and there’s also a quality selection of Spanish rice dishes, steaks, and salads. The terrace sits right at the edge of the sand—and as you might expect, it's a hot ticket in warmer weather, so book ahead accordingly. Rumor has it the service here can be hit or miss, but you might not mind if you keep your eye on the sapphire Mediterranean and your focus on the celestial flavors. Vegetarian options are also available.