You Could Get Paid $1,000 to Binge-Watch Classic Travel Movies

As the United States struggles with spiking COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations, the pandemic has us all wondering whether a winter lockdown is imminent. Luckily, binge-watching travel movies is one of many entertaining ways to pass time and transport yourself to destinations you couldn’t visit this year. Now, a travel website called Upgraded Points is offering to pay one lucky person $1,000 to do it.

According to the recent job posting, Upgraded Points will hire someone to watch and compare these nine travel-oriented films:

Under the Tuscan Sun Eat, Pray, Love Raiders of the Lost Ark National Lampoon’s Vacation Out of Africa Catch Me If You Can Midnight in Paris The Italian Job (2003) Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

As the designated movie-watcher, you’ll be asked to track specific details from each film and complete separate worksheets focused on elements including theme, setting, and characters. You’ll also be expected to chronicle your movie marathon experience on Facebook and Twitter.

Upgraded Points describes the ideal applicant as someone with “a true love of travel and exploration, a love for all things cinema, [and] attention to detail.” The job listing also points out that applicants should be “able and available” to watch the aforementioned movies and complete the designated worksheets by January 15, 2021. Additionally, all applicants must be U.S. citizens and 18 years old.

If this opportunity feels like the escape from reality you’ve been looking for as winter approaches, be sure to fill out this online form by December 4, 2020. Upgraded Points says the winner will be notified on December 10.