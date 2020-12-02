You Can Rent the Beach House From “The Undoing” on Airbnb

Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO’s six-part series, The Undoing.

If you were among the 3 million viewers who tuned in for the November 29 season finale of HBO’s The Undoing, you know that the Fraser family beach house plays an important role in resolving the show’s central mystery: Who killed Elena Alves?

The Long Island abode appears in the second episode of the series when Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) and her son Henry (Noah Jupe) flee to their family beach house after a mother at Henry’s school is murdered and Grace’s husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), disappears simultaneously. Fans might’ve been shocked to learn how the massive seaside mansion helps reveal the killer’s identity after six suspenseful episodes. They might be even more surprised to learn that the rustic beach house is a real-life getaway in East Marion, New York, and it’s available to rent on Airbnb.

For $1,085 a night, guests can stay in the three-story, six-bedroom home, which has a huge kitchen with two sinks and ovens, as well as a 14-person dining table. According to the listing, the home was built in 1893 as a Coast Guard lifesaving station and sits on three acres of land on Long Island’s North Fork. The property also includes a large yard with a swimming pool, outdoor shower, and 300 feet of private beach on the Long Island Sound.