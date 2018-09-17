You Can Party at Dracula's Castle in Transylvania This Halloween

When it comes to memorable Halloween parties, getting dressed up and celebrating all things ghoulish and grim at the creepy Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania region would arguably be hard to top. This year, tour company G Adventures is making that eerie option a reality with two tours that include an October 31st fete at the 14th-century fortress made famous by Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The three-day “Dracula’s Halloween Party in Transylvania” tour (priced from $389, not including airfare), and the seven-day “Halloween in Transylvania” tour (from $1,499, not including airfare) both include traveling to Bran Castle in the Romanian region of Transylvania to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve. Travelers will be allowed to roam the castle’s ancient interiors and can learn more about the imposing fortress that has come to be associated with the former bloodthirsty Wallachian ruler Vlad Tepes, also known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracul.





Courtesy of Shutterstock A depiction of Vlad Tepes, who inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Vlad Tepes inspired the famous Bram Stoker character Dracula, but he was no vampire and he likely never even lived at Bran (although his rule included numerous conflicts in Transylvania). The craggy castle has become known as “Dracula’s Castle” because it is the sole royal estate in Transylvania that fits Stoker’s description of the iconic vampire’s crib.