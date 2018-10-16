You Can Now Book Flights Using Your Favorite Instagram Photos

Oct 16, 2018
A new app feature allows users to book flights to destinations like Venice, Italy, based solely off inspiring photos found online.
For modern travelers who use the internet as a major source of inspiration, this airline’s new app feature is hugely convenient.
Earlier this year, Instagram unveiled new action buttons that let users purchase event tickets and make restaurant reservations directly through the app. Now, a low-cost airline is making it possible to actually book flights based on images sourced from the photo-sharing platform.
The airline, easyJet, launched a new “Look&Book” feature on its iOS app that allows users to spot inspiring destinations online and use screenshots of those images to book plane tickets immediately.
When you see a travel photo on Instagram that intrigues you, screenshot the photo and upload it to Look&Book. Using geolocation, easyJet will reveal the location—say, an alpine lake in Switzerland or a marketplace in Morocco—and suggest available flights that will get you there in real life. Once you’ve decided on the travel dates that work for you, you can book a flight directly using the low-cost carrier’s app.
It’s important to note that easyJet only services airports in Europe, Iceland, and Northern Africa—so for the time being, you won’t be able to use this feature to book travel to anywhere in the world. You will, however, be able to seamlessly seek out and book flights to destinations from Sweden to Spain, to Egypt and Estonia, to Portugal and Poland, and beyond.
EasyJet’s new Look&Book capability makes the airline the first to facilitate booking flights based solely off photos. However, we have a feeling that the helpful app feature will soon be among many digital travel tools that bridge the gap between discovering inspiring destinations online and actually visiting those places in real life.
Look&Book is currently available in English and on iOS devices only.
