Yes, an Epic Around-the-World Train Trip Actually Exists

It seems like every cruise company offers its own version of traveling around the world by ship these days—from pole-to-pole expeditions, to around-the-world cruises that stop at ports in all seven continents, to others that take you to no fewer than 56 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

But now train enthusiasts can ride the rails around the world on one 57-day trip. Conveniently planned by Railbookers, an independent rail vacation operator, this Around the World by Rail journey takes travelers across four continents, making stops in more than 20 cities and five national parks (four in the United States and one in Mongolia!) along the way.

Courtesy of Yankee Leisure Group The full itinerary of Railbooker’s Around the World by Rail trip.

Beginning in Chicago, you’ll board Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited to New York for your first of 11 overnight train rides. After a few days exploring the city, you’ll fly to London and take the Eurostar from St. Pancras Station to Paris. From there, you’ll crisscross the continent by train to Geneva, Rome, Venice, Vienna, Prague, Hamburg, and up to Scandinavia for stops in Copenhagen and Stockholm.

Visits in St. Petersburg and Moscow are followed by a long train journey across Mongolia (with a stop to explore Terelj National Park) before heading into China to see Beijing, Xi’an, and Hong Kong. Another flight is required to reach Australia, but after two nights in Perth you’ll board the Indian Pacific train—the Southern Hemisphere’s longest train ride—for a three-night journey all the way across the country to Sydney.