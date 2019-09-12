Wow Air Is Going Premium. Will It Still Offer $99 Flights?

When Wow Air heads back into the skies next month, it’s going to look rather different than its no-frills predecessor.

After announcing its plans to acquire and relaunch the Icelandic low-cost carrier, which ceased operations in March leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, USAerospace Associates told AFAR about some ambitious upgrades to the Wow Air flying experience.

“Our goal is a premium economy experience from the first row of the aircraft to the back galley,” Michele Ballarin, chairman of USAerospace Associates and of the newly reborn Wow Air LLC, told AFAR in a statement. Ballarin said that the aim is to “make flying fun again.”

How so? For starters, Wow Air’s inflight menus are being created by chef Roger Wiles, who was featured on the cooking and travel series Great Chefs. His focus will be on innovative and clean cuisine using fewer processed ingredients, carbs, and sugars.

Wow Air is also partnering with Viennese coffeehouse Julius Meinl to provide the coffees and teas onboard, as well as with Italian gelato maker Sano Gelato to serve up the creamy iced treat inflight. Onboard duty-free will feature Icelandic products, such as Omnom Chocolate and the organic skincare line Soley.