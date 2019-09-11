Wow Air to Start Flying Again

Wow Air is back, and so too, we hope, are its scintillatingly cheap flights to Iceland. After abruptly ceasing operations in March, the low-cost carrier is getting a new lease on life.

U.S-based aviation firm USAerospace Associates announced last week that it has agreed to acquire the Wow brand, and with an $85 million investment it is planning to start operating low-cost flights between the United States and Europe as early as next month.

The inaugural flight is slated for October and will be between Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Keflavík International Airport (KEF) in Iceland. USAerospace said in a release sent to AFAR that it plans to add more flight capacity as demand for travel to Iceland grows into the busier summer 2020 travel season. The company did not say whether it will be flying from other hubs beyond Dulles.

Michele Ballarin, chairman of USAerospace, will also serve as chairman of the newly reborn Wow Air LLC, the U.S. operations for which will be based at Washington Dulles with head offices in Reykjavík.

Wow Air ceased operations in March after facing months of financial woes. The Icelandic budget carrier was known for its no-frills $99 transatlantic flights, which have been credited with significantly contributing to the country’s rapid rise in popularity as a tourism destination in recent years.

The shutdown of Wow Air dealt a severe blow to Iceland’s tourism industry.