Wow Air Is Done—Here’s What That Means for Those $99 Flights to Iceland

The Icelandic budget airline cancelled all flights on Thursday, stranding passengers around the world.

share this article

After months of financial issues, Wow Air ceased all operations on Thursday, reportedly stranding more than 1,000 passengers on both sides of the Atlantic. The Icelandic budget carrier—known for its no-frills $99 transatlantic flights—began cancelling flights earlier this week and officially issued a statement Thursday morning informing its passengers to check if other airlines would issue “rescue fares” to fly them to their destinations. As recently as this January, Wow Air advertised its “lowest airfare ever,” with $49 flights from the United States to Europe. Last December, Wow Air launched $199 one-way fares between the United States and India. But these low fares weren’t enough to save the airline, which suffered from poor customer reviews, rising fuel costs, and a recent dip in tourism to Iceland, according to CNBC. Unfortunately, Wow Air’s demise is just the latest in a string of failed European budget airlines. There was Primera Air last October, as well as Monarch and Air Berlin in 2017. Here’s what we know so far—and what this means for those cheap flights to Europe. How do I get refunded if my flight was cancelled? Passengers who are currently stranded because Wow Air cancelled their flight will be responsible for paying for their own return fares. However, Icelandair, Wizz Air, EasyJet, Norwegian, and XL Airways are all offering reduced “rescue fares” to help stranded passengers return home, according to the Icelandic Transport Authority.

Article continues below advertisement

If you booked your tickets through a European travel agency, Wow Air recommends contacting your travel agent to see if the ticket costs are covered by a travel insurance policy booked on behalf of a package holiday deal. However, keep in mind that most travel insurance policies bought in the United States don’t cover airline insolvency. While Allianz does cover some airlines, like Icelandair and Ryanair, Wow Air is not one of its listed carriers. For future Wow Air flights paid for via credit card, AirHelp, an air passenger rights company, recommends contacting your credit card company directly to see if it will issue a refund of the ticket cost for services left unrendered. But if you used a debit card to book your flight, it’s unlikely that you’ll get your money back. What does this mean for cheap transatlantic travel? Founded in 2011, Wow Air quickly became known for offering cheap transatlantic fares to Europe via Iceland. As Wow Air heavily undercut other airlines with $99 fares, airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic also began offering cheaper tickets for those willing to go without amenities like checked bags and preselected seats.

Article continues below advertisement