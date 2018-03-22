Why You Should Travel for Moringa, the Wellness Plant That’s Not Just a Trend

Moringa, often referred to as “the miracle tree,” contains powerful antioxidant compounds thought to help lower blood sugar levels, suppress the development of cancer cells, and fight inflammation that can lead to chronic diseases.

Moringa’s popularity has skyrocketed in the United States—but its health benefits have long been known globally. There’s something to be said for trying it at the source.

“Would you like a miracle seed?” my Jamaican friend Carey asked me while we were cruising through the bright and busy streets of Kingston. We were on our way to the Bob Marley Museum, which had been a dream of mine ever since I was a reggae-obsessed teenager blasting “Exodus” from the busted speakers of my 1989 Volvo sedan. “A miracle seed?” I asked him with curiosity. “What’s that?” Because my mind was on all things Marley, I assumed he was referring to some type of mysterious marijuana strain that hadn’t yet made its way to the United States. But I was wrong. “Moringa!” he replied. “You haven’t heard of moringa?” I shook my head no. “Ahh, moringa is the miracle plant, the plant of life. We Jamaicans live on moringa.” “Ahh, moringa is the miracle plant, the plant of life. We Jamaicans live on moringa,” he replied with a knowing grin. Moringa, he said, is a highly nutritious green plant that grows leaves and pods with seeds and flowers, and every part of it can be eaten. He then proceeded to place two little brown moringa pods in the palm of my hand and instructed me to crack each one open with my teeth, eat the seed inside, and then take a swig of water. “The water will taste sweet like candy!” he said. I’d like to say I was at least somewhat hesitant to eat two random seeds I knew nothing about except that they allegedly turn water into candy. But, nope, cautious I am not, and I wasted no time getting into that moringa. To be honest, it tasted bizarre, powdery almost, like I’d just stuffed a bunch of chalk into my mouth. But it did make the water taste sweet, so I popped a couple more. And then some more after that. Photo by Wendy Cutler/Flickr The moringa plant is widely cultivated for its nutrient-dense seed pods and leaves which are used in cooking, traditional herbal medicine, and sometimes for purifying water. “You’re a true Jamaican now!” Carey congratulated me with a laugh. “I have at least three moringa seeds every day, and that’s why I’m so healthy. I never get sick, ever.” Fast forward a year, and U.S. residents are leaning into the health benefits of moringa now, too—the “miracle plant” has officially made its way stateside. Since that trip to Jamaica last year, I’ve seen moringa in the tea aisle at Whole Foods, on the juice menu at Pressed Juicery, and on my Instagram feed, smack dab in the middle of one of those influencer smoothie photos with the strategically placed Ray Bans chilling on the table just so. The wellness website Well + Good even dubbed moringa a wellness trend of 2018.

On the one hand, the rise of moringa isn’t that surprising. It tastes pretty good, as long as you don’t eat the seeds raw like I did (I’m not sure how Carey does it, really). When you mix the seeds with other foods (which you should), they add sweetness, and when you add moringa powder (which is just crushed-up dried leaves) to smoothies, the end result tastes extra leafy. Related The Wild Story of Manuka, the World’s Most Coveted Honey Then there’s the wellness factor. In the past decade or so, scientists have started to study the health benefits of moringa—although it’s important to note that the scientific research is still in the early stages. “Based on preliminary research and empirical evidence, moringa does seem to have a wide range of nutritional, therapeutic, and disease-prevention virtues, from antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiulcer, antimicrobial, and antitumor/anticancer benefits, and so on,” says Dara Alegbeleye, a food and agriculture scientist and PhD candidate who studies moringa in Nigeria. Still, the question remains: Why the mainstream moringa mania now? “It’s a confluence of trends,” explains Lisa Curtis, founder and CEO of Kuli Kuli, a company launched in 2014 that sells moringa products to the U.S. market. “What we’ve found is that Americans are more interested than ever in incorporating nutritious greens into their diets, and at the same time, the research about how moringa has anti-inflammatory benefits is new—so people are starting to pay attention.” Photo by Crops for the Future/Wikimedia Commons Moringa pods look like drumsticks, giving the plant the nickname “drumstick tree.” As with all health “trends” we poach from other parts of the world—take turmeric milk, for instance—it’s important to know the backstory as well as the benefits. While moringa may be new to us in the United States (i.e., me, just last year), it’s been used in many places around the globe for ages. “People all over the world have already been eating this, and we’re just late to the party,” confirms Danielle Flood, communications specialist for ECHO, an agricultural support agency that’s been growing and working with moringa since 1981.

