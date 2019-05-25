Why You Should Go to New York City This Summer

Everything old is new again in New York.

After a cold and rainy spring, summer weather has arrived in New York and with it a host of exciting events and openings over the next few months. In addition to recently opening a brand new Statue of Liberty museum, the city is also honoring its history by hosting WorldPride—the world’s largest LGBTQ pride celebration—during the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising this June. And while many of the hotel and restaurant openings worth visiting this summer are brand-new concepts, there are several completely reimagined bars and venues opening this season that are worth returning to on your next trip to New York. Photo by Michael Kleinberg What the rooms at the Moxy Chelsea lack in size, they make up for in epic views. Take your pick from New York’s hotel opening boom

After the buzzy openings of Ace Hotel’s Sister City and the TWA Hotel at JFK in spring 2019, New York’s mini hotel boom shows no sign of slowing down this year. Following the 2018 openings of the Moxy Times Square and NYC Downtown, Marriott’s affordable, millennial-focused brand recently debuted its latest property, Moxy Chelsea, which draws decor inspiration from its location in the Flower District. While the rooms are tiny (around 190 square feet each), the common spaces are designed so that guests spend most of their time using them as their living space during their stay. The highlight is the rooftop Fleur Room, a bar full of over-the-top details like a vintage disco ball from Los Angeles nightclub Vertigo, custom cocktail tables made with bouquets embedded in acrylic, and one of the city’s best views of the Empire State Building. Farther uptown, The Times Square EDITION is giving discerning travelers a reason to actually go to Times Square instead of avoiding it. In addition to 452 bright and airy guest rooms, the new Ian Schrager property features 701 West, a fine-dining restaurant by John Fraser of Michelin-starred Nix, and Paradise Club, a “inventive, chaotic” dinner theater based on William Blake’s The Marriage of Heaven and Hell. An official opening date has yet to be announced, but the first-ever Equinox Hotel is set to open in July over in Hudson Yards, complete with a new flagship fitness club for the quickly expanding wellness brand. Photo by Lemon’s Wythe Hotel completely redesigned its rooftop bar this summer. Revisit the reincarnated rooftop bar at the Wythe Hotel

On May 22, 2019, the rooftop bar at The Wythe Hotel was reopened as Lemon’s, a summery space inspired by coastal Italy. The expansive views of Manhattan are the same, but the moody decor of the previous bar, The Ides, is gone—along with its slightly clubby, pretentious vibe. In its place, you’ll find a much more relaxed space decorated with warm yellow wallpaper, lots of tropical greenery, and rattan furniture.

The new cocktail menu focuses on low ABV spritz-style drinks that practically beg you to camp out for the day with a group of friends while you snack on shareable plates created by chefs Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber from Greenpoint’s Chez Ma Tante. Don’t miss the stracciatella on toast with preserved lemon or the meat and cheese board loaded with mortadella and Italian ham. Related The World’s Biggest LGBTQ Pride Celebrations Celebrate WorldPride in New York New York will celebrate its turn as the first U.S. city to host WorldPride with a series of events and activities throughout the entire month of June. On the evening of June 28, a special rally will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising that sparked the modern LGBTQ movement, while the NYC Pride March begins at noon on June 30 at Fifth Avenue and 26th Street and continues down through Greenwich Village in what is anticipated to be one of the biggest gay pride marches in history. Find the full route here. Photo by stefk / Shutterstock.com The cultural hub on Hudson Yards is The Shed performing arts center. Take in a show at The Shed

Even if you have no desire to step foot inside the gargantuan mall that makes up the main part of the west side’s Hudson Yards project, it’s worth checking out the lineup this summer at The Shed, the neighborhood’s performing arts center. Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with the Rockwell Group, the structure can transform by sliding its movable outer shell over the nearby plaza to create an extra 17,000 square feet of performance space. While Björk’s Cornucopia, a concert series of eight performances that runs through June 1 is already sold out, tickets to Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise, a kung fu musical directed by Chen Shi-Zheng and written by Kung Fu Panda’s Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, are still on sale. For a quick bite before the show, explore Jose Andres’s new Little Spain market in the basement level of the Hudson Yards mall. For those with a little more time, it’s worth entering the behemoth for a meal at Thomas Keller’s TAK Room. Dine at Le Jardinier: a reason to finally visit Midtown East Dominated by office buildings and chain restaurants, Midtown East hasn’t given travelers much reason to add the neighborhood to their New York itineraries in recent years. But now that Le Jardinier, a vegetable-focused restaurant in the new Norman Foster–designed tower on Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street is open, it’s time to reconsider those plans.

