Why You Should Be Excited About San Miguel de Allende’s Food Festival

If you prefer your Mexican food in nacho form, then you might want to stop reading right here. It’s not all tacos and tequila anymore, and even a newly minted food lover can get into the spirit—and flavor—of Mexico’s exciting culinary scene at the San Miguel de Allende Food Festival (SMAFF), kicking off on July 14. Graced with historic charm and a sea of rooftop terraces, San Miguel would be an idyllic location for any sort of festival, but its proximity to Mexico City’s gastronomic hotbed makes it an especially mouthwatering destination for a three-day food celebration. Even better, the city is experiencing an art-and-design resurgence, which means there’s plenty to do after—and during—meals.

For generations, San Miguel has been a haven for weekending chilangos (residents of Mexico City) and ex-pat artists, so it comes as no surprise that some of the edible innovation brewing in the restaurants of Mexico City has spilled over into the little colonial city. Recently Bravo’s smash hit Top Chef hosted its season 12 finale in San Miguel, and one of the finalists on Mexico’s spinoff Top Chef Mexico was San Miguel’s own Matteo Salas, executive chef at Áperi and Jacinto 13. And as the buzz has migrated north, it has brought some big-name chefs with it. Even Enrique Olvera, whose Mexico City restaurant Pujol was named one of the top 50 restaurants in the world, set up shop at Moxi restaurant in San Miguel.