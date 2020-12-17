The Real Reason Travelers Fall In Love With Germany

From pretzels and festivals to Christmas (and Easter!) markets, we talk to an insider about Germany’s appeal.

share this article

Italy, Spain, and France always top travel lists for Americans—but it’s a trip to Germany that usually ends up being the biggest surprise, says Sandra Weinacht, co-founder and owner of Inside Europe, a company that plans personalized trips to Europe for hundreds of travelers in a normal year. "While Italy and Spain are our top destinations by demand, good old Deutschland continues to surprise our travelers. Once they have been, they always want to return, especially to those still unknown smaller destinations,” she says. I talked to Weinacht, a former journalist, about her passion for German food and the country’s best festivals. (And as a lover of Christmas markets, I now want to visit Germany for the lesser-known Easter markets, as well.) Watch the full interview with Sandra, or read the highlights below. The interview has been edited for clarity. You love the food culture in Germany. We all know pretzels and beer and sauerkraut, all things we know to be part of German food culture. What are your favorite things about German food and drink, and can you talk about some of the regional differences? Everyone wants to try bratwurst and sauerkraut. But I think the biggest surprise for people is that they vary from town to town, and even within the towns—the bratwurst recipes are not the same from different butchers and restaurants. The first thing I crave after landing in Germany is bread, also the pretzels, but it’s the dark bread, sourdoughs, and ryes. The regional differences are tremendous. In the south, caraway is really predominant in a lot of the breads. Another favorite of mine is veggies—people probably don’t think Germans like veggies or salad, but we really do. The heavier meals are something special for a Sunday. There’s quite a big vegetarian and vegan culture. Let’s take Würzburg for example, a city that is known for its Schäufele, a beautiful heavy pork roast, usually served with dumplings and cabbage. There is also a wonderful place where you can get gluten-free chickpea pancakes with a sugar-free raspberry coulis, so that’s truly what makes it exciting and surprising.

Article continues below advertisement

German food is very international. A lot of our chefs, from the ones in food trucks to the Michelin-starred restaurants, have diverse backgrounds. They may be immigrants who came from a different country to open a hotel or restaurant. One of my favorite Michelin-starred chefs is actually Italian. His name is Marcello Fabbri, who cooks in Weimar, near Erfurt. There is also Dominik Kaeppeler, who probably has the smallest Michelin-star restaurant in Germany [in Munich]—and he never repeats a dish once it is off the menu, so it is very seasonal and local. For souvenirs to bring home, the mustard cities are Regensburg and Erfurt. They have some very unique, small mustard production. Do you think beer culture is still a big thing in Germany, and that most Germans appreciate it as they do their food? I believe the stats say that Germans actually consume more wine than beer, per capita. My [German] husband is a total beer lover, and I like wheat beers. There are so many variations regionally and seasonally. Right now, there is Winterbock, and in the spring, there are the Märzens, lenten beers coming from when the monks gave up eating for Lent but they didn’t give up drinking. In Germany, we have a saying—four beers is a meal, but then you have to drink something with that. In Germany it’s very common to have a glass of wine or a beer with lunch. We have the tradition of Frühschoppen, a second breakfast with weisswurst, brezeln, and weissbier. [It’s usually around 11], but you have to be careful as the weisswurst shouldn’t be ordered after 11—in the old days, it was made very fresh, very early in the morning, and without refrigeration it would go bad. In some beer gardens or restaurants that take it absolutely seriously, you will not get weisswurst after a certain time. You advocate for sustainability by recommending that travelers take the roads less traveled. How do you think a trip to Germany allows for a sustainable experience? [Sustainability] is part of the culture, and I will come back to the food part again, because there is a lot of local consumption. People go to beautiful markets, where you get fresh produce, bakery products, cheese, warm sausages, and more. People also walk a lot more. We advocate to [see the smaller cities], like go to Trier for three nights, stay in town, take the train, buy the city card. You say that people of course love Italy and France, but they fall in love with Germany and want to return. Why do you think that is? That savoir vivre or dolce vita, what people assume to find only in France or Italy, you have that in Germany. People are wowed by the regional differences, the internationality, the price value, how easy it is to navigate, and more.

Article continues below advertisement