5 Ways to Explore the British Virgin Islands Off the Beaten Path

If your adventurous spirit always has you seeking more, head to the British Virgin Islands. Dive historic shipwrecks, sail past gorgeous rock formations, and wade in shimmering pools of clear blue water. Hike to the highest point in the archipelago, see giant tortoises and lemurs on private islands, and tour fruit farms with serene mountain vistas. Filled with epic outdoor adventures and stunning landscapes, this Caribbean destination is ideal for a next-level escape in nature.

See Anegada’s conch shell mounds and hike Sage Mountain

The Anegada Conch Mounds. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands

On the east end of Anegada, an island with an array of nature trails and historical sites, check out a fantastic spectacle, the Anegada Conch Mounds. Thousands of conch shells in the water, discarded by fishermen for more than two centuries, form cream-colored mounds. Go on a guided tour of these mountainous shells with Kelly’s Land and Sea Tours or Sherwin’s Sea Adventures. Take your adventure further by diving for conch shells with a tour operator.

For incredible views, climb to new heights on a hiking adventure with Hike BVI or Eco Adventures BVI. A wealth of hiking trails awaits. See the only pineapple farm in the BVI on the Pineapple Field hike and learn how farmers cultivate the fruit. Or book the Sage Mountain hike to reach the highest point in the British Virgin Islands and take in the awe-inspiring views from 1,710 feet.

Explore by sailboat, yacht, or catamaran

British Virgin Islands Spring Regatta. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands

Try your hand at beginner sailing lessons with the Offshore Sailing School. Those just starting out can get a sailing certification in three days and learn how to steer a sailboat, set the sails to capture the wind properly, and give crewmembers commands.

Charter a yacht or catamaran with The Moorings, Navigare Yachting, or Dream Yacht Charters and sail past the iconic Baths rock formations or along the shores of the island of Virgin Gorda. You can discover tranquil grottos, imposing boulders, and natural pools for wading. From the famed treasure caves on Norman Island and the sandy shorelines of Jost Van Dyke to the coral atoll of Anegada, boating lets you travel deeper in the BVI. Well-appointed facilities like the Nanny Cay Resort & Marina have showers and a swimming pool for boaters.

Scuba dive historic and new shipwrecks

Brewers Bay Diving Area in the British Virgin Islands. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands

Go scuba diving underneath the deep blue sea with operators such as Blue Water Divers BVI, Dive BVI, or Jost Van Dyke Scuba. Explore the Chikuzen, a Japanese fishing boat that drifted 12 miles north of Virgin Gorda—keep an eye out for the 600-pound goliath grouper that likes to hang around.

The remains of the RMS Rhone, a ship that sank in 1867, are among the most popular dive sites. It attracts octopuses, turtles, and pelagic fish. One of the BVI’s newest wrecks, the Willy T, was purposely sunk in 2019 and now rests off Key Bay at Peter Island. It lies in 65 feet of water, featuring a pirate-themed underwater playground with skeletons on the decks.

See native wildlife and stay on a private island

North Beach. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands

Wildlife enthusiasts should tour Richard Branson’s private island, Necker Island, with Sea it Clear tours to see the diverse wildlife, including rock iguanas, giant tortoises, lemurs, and cockatoos. A member of the Necker animal team may be present to enrich your journey with knowledge of the island’s fauna.

Those seeking an exclusive experience in the BVI can buy out Necker Island, which consists of Balinese villas with space for 48 adults and six children. The experience includes watersports, a one-night disco DJ, and a boat tour. Or book the newest property on neighboring Moskito Island, Cape Stout, outfitted with eight suites that can accommodate up to 24 guests, a private 42-foot power boat, and a private chef. Another option is the newly reopened Peter Island Resort, with 52 guest rooms and a spa.

Eat island delicacies

Lobster in Tortola. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands

After days filled with adventures, you can enjoy local flavors at the many delicious places to dine across the islands. Eat at the recently reopened Marina Cay Bar & Grill, which serves Caribbean classics like conch chowder, jerk chicken, and locally caught fish.

Chef Margaret Paul’s new restaurant MBJJ on Virgin Gorda is known for menu items such as saltfish, whelks, and pigtail bean soup. For fine dining, the Chef’s Table at Rosewood Little Dix Bay offers a 10-course menu. Or book a private dining experience at Any Which Way, a catering service helmed by head chef Philippa King.