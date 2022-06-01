Why More Than 2,800 Flights Were Canceled Over Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start of summer over the Memorial Day weekend offers a troubling glimpse of what lies ahead for travelers during the peak vacation season.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2 percent of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

When asked to comment Tuesday about its weekend troubles, Delta pointed to a statement it issued last week, when it said it faced challenges including rising COVID-19 cases among workers.

Delta ran 13 percent more flights in May than it did a year ago, but it announced last week that it would trim its schedules for July and August by up to 3 percent to make the remaining flights more reliable. The pilots’ union said it has warned the airline for months about crew shortages.